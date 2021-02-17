ଜେଲରେ ‘ମୁଲାକାତ’ ପାଇଁ ଅନୁରୋଧ

-
World
110,115,976
WorldConfirmed: 110,115,976Active: 22,747,848Recovered: 84,936,511Death: 2,431,617
-
USA
28,381,220
USAConfirmed: 28,381,220Active: 9,401,811Recovered: 18,479,418Death: 499,991
-
India
10,937,320
IndiaConfirmed: 10,937,320Active: 136,513Recovered: 10,644,858Death: 155,949
-
Brazil
9,921,981
BrazilConfirmed: 9,921,981Active: 797,807Recovered: 8,883,191Death: 240,983
-
Russia
4,112,151
RussiaConfirmed: 4,112,151Active: 388,123Recovered: 3,642,582Death: 81,446
-
UK
4,058,468
UKConfirmed: 4,058,468Active: 1,709,074Recovered: 2,231,199Death: 118,195
-
Italy
2,739,591
ItalyConfirmed: 2,739,591Active: 393,686Recovered: 2,251,734Death: 94,171
-
Turkey
2,602,034
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,602,034Active: 84,758Recovered: 2,489,624Death: 27,652
-
Germany
2,352,766
GermanyConfirmed: 2,352,766Active: 131,630Recovered: 2,154,600Death: 66,536
-
Pakistan
565,989
PakistanConfirmed: 565,989Active: 25,008Recovered: 528,545Death: 12,436
-
China
89,795
ChinaConfirmed: 89,795Active: 557Recovered: 84,602Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୭ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟର ସମସ୍ତ ଜେଲରେ ଏବେ ସାମ୍ନାସାମ୍ନି ସାକ୍ଷାତକାର ହୋଇପାରିବ । ଜେଲରେ କଏଦୀଙ୍କ ସାମ୍ନାସାମ୍ନି ସାକ୍ଷାତ କରିପାରିବେ ପରିବାର ଲୋକେ । ଏନେଇ ଜେଲ ଡିଜିଙ୍କୁ ଚିଠି ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଯୁଗ୍ମ ସଚିବ । ପୂର୍ବରୁ କରୋନା ପାଇଁ କଏଦୀଙ୍କ ସହ ସାମ୍ନାସାମ୍ନି ସାକ୍ଷାତକାରରେ ରୋକ୍ ଲାଗିଥିଲା । କୋଭିଡ କଟକଣା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଫିଜିକାଲ ମୁଲାକାତ ଆରମ୍ଭ ପାଇଁ ଅନୁମତି ଦେବାକୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଯୁଗ୍ମ ସଚିବ ।