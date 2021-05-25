ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ଆଜି ୧୦୬୨ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠି ?

-
World
168,071,178
WorldConfirmed: 168,071,178Active: 15,051,493Recovered: 149,530,499Death: 3,489,186
-
USA
33,922,998
USAConfirmed: 33,922,998Active: 5,754,650Recovered: 27,563,930Death: 604,418
-
India
26,948,874
IndiaConfirmed: 26,948,874Active: 2,586,764Recovered: 24,054,861Death: 307,249
-
Brazil
16,121,136
BrazilConfirmed: 16,121,136Active: 1,119,086Recovered: 14,552,024Death: 450,026
-
Turkey
5,194,010
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,194,010Active: 113,248Recovered: 5,034,316Death: 46,446
-
Russia
5,017,795
RussiaConfirmed: 5,017,795Active: 265,646Recovered: 4,632,955Death: 119,194
-
UK
4,464,900
UKConfirmed: 4,464,900Active: 33,555Recovered: 4,303,621Death: 127,724
-
Italy
4,194,672
ItalyConfirmed: 4,194,672Active: 276,439Recovered: 3,792,898Death: 125,335
-
Germany
3,659,990
GermanyConfirmed: 3,659,990Active: 148,251Recovered: 3,423,700Death: 88,039
-
Pakistan
905,852
PakistanConfirmed: 905,852Active: 62,295Recovered: 823,157Death: 20,400
-
China
91,006
ChinaConfirmed: 91,006Active: 319Recovered: 86,051Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ କରୋନା ଟାର୍ଗେଟରେ ରହିଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର । ଆଜି ୧୦୬୨ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୭୨ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୯୯୬ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ୯୯୬ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୭୦ ହଜାର ୯୬୪ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୫୭ ହଜାର ୮୨୭ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେ ୧୨,୭୯୫ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩୨୧ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ।
