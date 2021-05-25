ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ଆଜି ୧୦୬୨ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠି ?

By Sushreejyoti Routray
COVID-19 Updates
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ କରୋନା ଟାର୍ଗେଟରେ ରହିଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର । ଆଜି ୧୦୬୨ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୭୨ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୯୯୬ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ୯୯୬ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୭୦ ହଜାର ୯୬୪ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୫୭ ହଜାର ୮୨୭ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେ ୧୨,୭୯୫ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩୨୧ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ।

ଆହୁରି ପଢନ୍ତୁ

ଖୁସି ଖବର: ଓଡ଼ିଶାରୁ ଆଜି ୧୧, ୭୬୯ ସୁସ୍ଥ,…

ମହଙ୍ଗା ପଡ଼ିଲା ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ବିବାହ: ଦୁଇ ସ୍ତ୍ରୀ…

