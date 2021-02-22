ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନାର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଲହରି ଆଶଙ୍କା

-
World
112,007,302
WorldConfirmed: 112,007,302Active: 22,156,497Recovered: 87,371,738Death: 2,479,067
-
USA
28,765,423
USAConfirmed: 28,765,423Active: 9,281,100Recovered: 18,973,190Death: 511,133
-
India
11,005,850
IndiaConfirmed: 11,005,850Active: 150,022Recovered: 10,699,410Death: 156,418
-
Brazil
10,168,174
BrazilConfirmed: 10,168,174Active: 826,131Recovered: 9,095,483Death: 246,560
-
Russia
4,177,330
RussiaConfirmed: 4,177,330Active: 367,312Recovered: 3,726,388Death: 83,630
-
UK
4,115,509
UKConfirmed: 4,115,509Active: 1,500,711Recovered: 2,494,218Death: 120,580
-
Italy
2,809,246
ItalyConfirmed: 2,809,246Active: 388,895Recovered: 2,324,633Death: 95,718
-
Turkey
2,638,422
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,638,422Active: 86,602Recovered: 2,523,760Death: 28,060
-
Germany
2,394,515
GermanyConfirmed: 2,394,515Active: 128,072Recovered: 2,198,000Death: 68,443
-
Pakistan
572,334
PakistanConfirmed: 572,334Active: 24,226Recovered: 535,491Death: 12,617
-
China
89,842
ChinaConfirmed: 89,842Active: 401Recovered: 84,805Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୨ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନାର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଲହରି ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହେବାର ଆଶଙ୍କା ରହିଛି । ଏହି ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ଜନସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ନିର୍ଦେଶକ ନିରଂଜନ ମିଶ୍ର ସୂଚନା ଦେଇ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ‘ଭଦ୍ରକର ଜଣେ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ଫେରନ୍ତା କୋଭିଡ୍ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଜିନମ୍ ସିକ୍ୱେନ୍ସ ହେବା ପରେ କେଉଁ ଷ୍ଟେନ୍ର ଭୂତାଣୁ ଜଣାପଡ଼ିବ । ଜୀବନଜୀବିକା ପାଇଁ ଯାତାୟାତ ଚାଲିଥିବାରୁ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ଆଶଙ୍କା ଅଛି । କୋଭିଡ ନିୟମ ମାନିଲେ ସଂକ୍ରମଣକୁ ରୋକାଯାଇପାରିବ । ମାର୍ଚ୍ଚରୁ ୫୦ ବର୍ଷରୁ ଅଧିକ ବୟସର ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ କୋଭିଡ୍ ଟିକା ଦିଆଯିବ ।’ ତେବେ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ବଢ଼ିଲେ ପୁଣିଥରେ କୋଭିଡ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲ ଖୋଲିପାରେ ବୋଲି ନିରଂଜନ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।